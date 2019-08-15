Hours long standoff in Philadelphia ends in arrest

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) – A Philadelphia neighborhood is finally sleeping after an hours long shootout.

One suspect is in custody and six officers are recovering from gunshot wounds this morning.

Wednesday police and SWAT tried to reach a man who had barricaded himself in his house with several hostages.

After almost eight hours, the suspect was finally in custody.

What began as officers serving a narcotics warrant, turned into a chaotic shootout inside the suspect’s home–officers diving out of windows and doors to escape.

The Philadelphia Police Commissioner said “There are six police officers struck by gunfire. They were struck throughout their body. One officer sustained a gunshot wound, graze wound to his head.”

All were later released from the hospital.

Five people were trapped and SWAT was able to rescue them during the fire fight.

Philadelphia’s mayor Jim Kinney spoke during the ordeal, blasting the federal government for not being more proactive on gun control.

“Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. So it’s disgusting, and we gotta do something about it. We need to do something about it quickly.”

