SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 33rd Annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival kicks off tonight in Shreveport.

The festival will kick-off at 5 p.m. with a night of Southern soul and zydeco featuring performances by Crystal Thomas, TK Soul, and Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band.

On Saturday, June 22, the Let the Good Times Roll Festival 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and will be followed by the Black Nurses Rock Health Fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Anyone who participates in the Let the Good Times Roll 5K can receive free festival admission on June 22 by showing his or her racing bib. Cost to register for the 5K is $15-$30, and race information can be found by searching for “Let the Good Times Roll” at www.runsignup.com.

Live music headliners for Saturday evening include classic hip-hop duo Whodini, R&B crooner Jon B, a tribute to soul icon Sam Cooke performed by Carla Cooke, up-and-coming R&B singer Kenny Iko, and singer and reality TV star Azia.

The final day of the festival, June 23, will include a gospel showcase featuring Rev. Bertrand M. Bailey Jr., Kim Lumzy, and Crystal Aikin, as well as performances by popular Shreveport band Front Cover, “King of the Trailride Blues” Jeter Jones, R&B singer Tony Terry, singer and reality TV star Keke Wyatt, and Houston rap icon Bun B.

