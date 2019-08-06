Man breaks stranger’s car window to save dog from summer heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CNN) – A man in Albuquerque, New Mexico decided to take matters into his own hands when he saw a dog locked inside a hot car.

He broke the car window to rescue the dog.

“It’s over 90 degrees outside and a dog is in a hot car sitting for over 30 minutes,” said Gerasimos Klonis.

“It was pawing at the window, it was trying to dig it’s way out of the car.”

Gerasimos and his girlfriend were having lunch yesterday when they found the dog struggling.

“There was a vehicle parked right next to me and what got my attention was I heard a dog crying.”

After a few minutes passed with no sign of the owner, they called 9-1-1.

They waited another 10 minutes for help to arrive.

“And that’s when I decided I can’t wait anymore, the animal was suffering too much.”

So he took the dog out himself–and confronted the owner.

“I didn’t want to break that guy’s window but at the same time, I also didn’t want to see a dog die,” said Klonis.

The dog couldn’t stop drinking water.

Animal welfare showed up to deal with the owner, who they cited for animal cruelty.

The owner could face up to a 500-dollar fine, and up to 90 days in jail.

Albuquerque police say it is absolutely legal in their city to break a car window if a baby or dog is in distress.

