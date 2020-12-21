Mission to drop candy from sky aborted when Santa got caught up in power lines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC News) – Sacramento firefighters made a daring rescue of a high-flying Santa Claus Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. after a man dressed as Santa took off in a “hyperlight” parachute near a school in Rio Linda, Calif.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the hyperlight lost power on takeoff near the school, and then it hit – and became suspended in – power lines.

Power had to be shut off to around 200 customers in the area to allow firefighters to bring Santa down to safety.

Fire officials say the man was trying to do something nice for kids in the community by distributing candy canes to children playing in the streets.

Unfortunately, Santa’s good deed didn’t work out, but no one was hurt in the incident.