Missouri man arrested at Walmart says he meant no harm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) – The man who recently walked into a Missouri Walmart fully armed says he meant no harm.

Authorities arrested the 20-year-old and charged him with making a terrorist threat.

He admits doing what he did so soon after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio was a mistake–but he doesn’t regret it.

Dmitriy Andreychenko dressed in fatigues and armed up with a tactical rifle a pistol and 100 rounds of ammo.

“I didn’t think that anyone was going to get scared,” said Andreychenko.

He walked into the Walmart neighborhood market to take advantage of his second amendment right and Missouri law to carry a gun openly.

He says he was right about people’s reactions, at first they didn’t seem alarmed–but then the fire alarm was pulled.

He tells us at first he didn’t realize the mass exodus was because of him until he found himself held at gunpoint by a well-trained military veteran and concealed carry permit holder.

He also says the shootings in El Paso and Dayton that were fresh in most people’s minds never entered his mind, and now he regrets his timing.

“It was foolish I mean I didn’t give it thought,” said Andreychenko.

Andreychenko says he now realizes he could have been shot.

“I just want people to know that I’m not a bad person. I would never ever hurt anyone.”

Andreychenko says he even talked to a Walmart manager on his way there.

“I mean I called a Walmart to make sure this was allowed.”

His attempt to defend his gun rights now has him defending his motive and actions.

Walmart released a statement saying: “This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and we’re thankful no one was injured.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.