Missouri man w/100+ rounds of ammo arrested in Walmart

(NBC News/CNN) – In the aftermath of the fatal shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Walmart shoppers in Missouri feared another tragedy was about to happen.

Missouri police arrest a heavily armed man at a Walmart.

Police say an unidentified young, white male outfitted in body armor and military fatigues entered a Walmart in Springfield yesterday.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm and urged people to leave the store.

Police say the man went out an emergency exit where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter until police arrived.

Police confirm the man had loaded weapons and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

No shots were fired.

