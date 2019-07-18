New Orleans officers fired in wake of deadly pursuit

(WDSU/NBC News) – Four New Orleans police officers have been fired and two more suspended for their actions in an unauthorized pursuit that left three people dead.

On March 20 officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle known to be stolen. The driver of the vehicle disregarded the officers’ signal to stop and fled the scene.

In response, the officers disregarded NOPD policy and pursued the vehicle, deactivating their in-car camera as they did. The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control near and crashed into the Unity One Salon, killing the driver, passenger, and a person inside the business at the time.

A subsequent internal investigation by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team revealed the officers involved did not activate their body-worn cameras until the pursuit was over and the crash had occurred.

The investigation also revealed multiple policy violations in that incident.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Y1AUD7

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.