NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One day after being named the 17th head coach in franchise history, New Orleans Saints skipper Dennis Allen talked to WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels about succeeding Sean Payton, who stepped down last month after 16 years (15 seasons) with the organization.

Allen, who has spent 12 of his 27 years in coaching with the Saints, spent three seasons as the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders. Allen rejoined the Saints in 2015 as a senior defensive assistant before being named defensive coordinator later that year.

The 49-year-old Georgia native said he talked to Payton on Monday night.

“He said congratulations, and go do this thing your way,” Allen told Daniels. “I’m gonna be me, and that’s important.”

Check out the entire interview below: