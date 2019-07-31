NV: New non-gender specific public school restrooms

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CNN) – A Nevada school district is doing away with girls and boys bathrooms in an effort to make students feel safer and monitor them more closely.

They say it should eliminate questions of which restroom students should use based on gender identity — but that’s not the only advantage.

“When you go into traditional restrooms, often times that’s an area where students really don’t feel safe,” says Adam Searcy, of the Washoe Co. School District.

That’s why the school district implemented this new design for new elementary and middle schools at the district.

Each stall is its own room for both boys and girls to share — with a wall from floor to ceiling.

“You’re in complete privacy,” said Searcy.

Both genders also share the hand washing station.

“These are really the standard that we are going to, and we feel like it’s going to alleviate a lot of those concerns within those traditional style bathrooms,” said Searcy.

The district also says it will be safer.

“I think it’s perfectly safe. It’s normal activity. People can hear what’s going on. And it kind of represents what happens at home,” said a local resident.

