Oklahoma man wrongfully convicted set free after 28 years in prison

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma man has been declared innocent after he spent nearly three decades in prison for murder.

On Tuesday, a judge in Tulsa released Corey Atchison and called what happened to him “a miscarriage of justice.”

After spending more than 28 years in prison for first-degree murder, a judge found 48-year-old Corey Atchison innocent and released him from custody.

“People didn’t abandon me. My family didn’t abandon me,” said Atchison.

Atchison said his family’s support kept his spirits up while he was serving his sentence.

Now he’s looking forward to spending time with them.

“You just move on. You know that’s the only way you’re going to make it, and I can’t hold no grudge.”

Atchison’s mother got emotional in the courthouse when the decision came down.

Judge Sharon Holmes says she found inconsistencies in the way Atchison was prosecuted, including a lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime and false testimony by witnesses she believes were coerced by investigators.

Assistant District Attorney Jimmy Dunn says they plan to appeal.

“I just do not believe that the court here is to second-guess the jury’s findings that Mr. Atchison was in fact the shooter,” said Dunn.

Dunn denies any wrongdoing by the original prosecutors in the case.

“Most of what helped him get through was the thought of his mother, his daughter, his grandson,” said Atchison’s Defense Attorney Joe Norwood.

Atchison’s attorney says the family is still deciding whether to file a civil lawsuit against the city of Tulsa.

