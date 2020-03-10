Oklahoma officer exposed to fentanyl collapses on camera

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (CNN) — An Oklahoma police officer collapses on camera after coming into contact with the drug fentanyl. The video shows the power of the drug.

The police officer — wearing protective gloves — was packing up drug evidence believed to be laced with fentanyl when he slowly started to collapse. He described becoming ill and light-headed before he passed out.

Seconds later, a rush of officers come to the rescue.

“I don’t know what would have happened had they not acted so quickly,” said Sergeant Jim Warring, Bartlesville Police.

The officers quickly gave him Narcan, which is believed to have saved his life.

“Really fortunate that one we had this available to us and two that out officer really inherited the training and paid attention to the training,” Sgt. Warring said. “Even though the officer may not be physically dealing with an individual, all the evidence and things that we handle on a day to day basis, that can harm you too.”

police say another officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl as well and sent to the hospital for treatment. Both officers are OK.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.