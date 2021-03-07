Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview marks culmination of long war with British press

LONDON (NBC News) – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s feverishly anticipated interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey on Sunday is expected to provide plenty of fodder for a hungry press, glued to the couple’s exit from the British royal family.

It is the latest shift redefining the relationship between the British medica and the royals, one that has moved from deference and the doffing of caps, to greater scrutiny and a soap-opera style narrative, according to some media experts.

A drip feed of preview clips and a war of words this week after newspaper accusations that Meghan bullied royal staff — denied and dismissed by her spokesperson as the latest personal attack — have only added fuel to the media fire. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it would conduct an internal investigation into bullying allegations.

Royal interviews are historically rare and the family is scrupulously guarded in what they reveal to the public — but Harry and Meghan’s sit-down with Winfrey comes after a time of much change for the family, known to insiders as “The Firm.”

It’s a far cry from the era when “never complain, never explain” was the unofficial motto governing interactions between Britain’s stoic royal family and the hardy national press.

“I think it will be the first time that they can actually feel this is an opportunity to get their authentic voices across, together,” Steven Barnett, professor of media and communications at London’s University of Westminster, told NBC News ahead of the interview.

“I do expect them to have a real go at the British press,” he added.

f that’s the case it won’t be the first time.

In a separate interview last week, Harry told television host James Corden that Britain’s “toxic” media coverage was “destroying my mental health,” and in part drove them to leave for the United States.

One of the clips released ahead of the Winfrey interview — who was a guest at their 2018 Windsor wedding and has also interviewed the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson — showed a picture of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, as he discussed the pressures she faced.

Diana died in a car crash in Parish in 1997 as she was being pursued by paparazzi. Harry said in the clip he feared “history repeating itself,” with his wife encountering intense media scrutiny.

When the couple were dating in 2016, Harry took the unusual step of asking the media to stop what he termed a “wave of abuse and harassment” toward Meghan in a strongly-worded statement.

The entrance of an American, biracial actress into the bosom of a traditionalist family was initially heralded as shift to greater inclusivity in Britain but was later met with press coverage many have deemed racist.

Harry and Meghan have fought back in the courtroom too.

Meghan won a privacy lawsuit against a British media company in February, which published parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

NBC News did not receive a reply to a request for comment from the couple’s spokesperson on what had prompted the Winfrey interview or its timing. By Adela Suliman