Semi full of Nutella crashes in Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A semi-truck full of Nutella cocoa spread rolled over onto a highway in northeastern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 pm on I-94 near the Indiana/Michigan border when a semi-truck out of London, Ontario and loaded with 44,000 pounds of Nutella braked too hard and steered left after the car in front of the truck “slammed on his brakes,” according to the driver of the semi.

The truck lost control and left the roadway to the north, came back across all west bound lanes, and struck the concrete median barrier head-on. The tractor overturned as a result, flipping the struck over the barrier.

The driver of the truck, Chuhar Singh, was not injured. The highway was shut down for nearly 2.5 hours as traffic was diverted into Michigan.

It is not known whether the truck lost or spilled any Nutella, but the truck did lose approximately 150 gallons of diesel.