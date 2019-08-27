Sheriff: dog found with throat cut was hoax by owner

MASON, Ohio (CNN) – Police say someone made up a story about finding a dog with its snout taped shut and throat cut — all to get free vet care.

The person who brought Dani to the vet said they found her in Middletown on the 17th.

She had a bloodied neck and according to police was muzzled for hours at a time.

Now – police believe that person who posed as a good samaritan was actually Dani’s owner–who didn’t have the money to provide for her.

Katie Goodpaster with Hart Rescue of Cincinnati, Dani’s original adoption rescue– says they’re focusing on moving forward.

“We’re absolutely pushing for charges,” said Goodpaster.

Alice Anderson is fostering her.

“She has part of my heart right now. I just love her to death,” said Anderson.

Dani won’t be available for adoption for quite some time either–as she continues her recovery.

