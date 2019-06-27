Shreveport teen seen on ‘Snapchat’ with stolen gun

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport teenager who was seen on “Snapchat” with a gun he allegedly stole from a vehicle in Bossier City now sits behind bars.

Detectives recently arrested 18-year-old Mason Belk on six counts of burglary and one count of theft of a firearm after he was brought in by his mother.

Belk is accused of stealing money, electronics, tools, and a gun from unlocked vehicles in the Cypress Bend neighborhood between April 10-15.

An additional charge of simple burglary was added after Belk was arrested.

Detectives said video obtained from “Snapchat” shows Belk with the gun stolen in one of the burglaries. That gun has not been recovered.

Investigators also said in-home surveillance video shows Belk and a second person walking in the neighborhood.

Belk then walks up to a vehicle, checks to see if it’s unlocked and when he can’t get in, he walks away.

A search is currently underway for the second suspect and authorities are working on warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit your tip.

