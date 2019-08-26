Signs of stroke: Wisconsin teenager saves grandfather’s life

(NBC News) – A brave teenager from Wisconsin saved his grandfather’s life when he suffered a stroke.

It started out as a normal day for Dennis Clow and his grandson. When they returned home things took a scary turn.

“I couldn’t move…my whole right side was completely paralyzed,” said Clow.

At first Dennis resisted his grandson’s request to call 911.

“He said it’s fine…i’ll be fine…i’m like this doesn’t seem normal,” said grandson Skylor Maynard.

After some persistence from Skylor they made their way to the er.

Turns out Dennis had suffered a stroke–and had 2 more while in the hospital.

From there he spent a week in recovery and then was moved to a rehab center for therapy at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Lucky for Dennis his grandson–who was 14 at the time–kept on him to get to the hospital.

Dennis continues his recovery at home–gaining back some mobility in his arm and leg.

Warning signs of a stroke include:

Weakness to one side of the body or the other

A change in the ability to speak

A change in the ability to understand speech

Headache, vertigo, double vision

A drooping face

Skylor’s message to kids spending time with their grandparents–don’t hesitate.

