Terrifying hit and run caught on camera

(NBC News) – Colorado’s Denver Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into two people in a busy area of Lower Downtown over the weekend.

Officers responded to a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Coors Field. A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off. According to DPD, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Read more: https://on9news.tv/2Pp0rqO

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.