Texas family fulfills child’s last wish of becoming author

PILOT POINT, Texas (CNN) – She only lived for nine years — but she had big dreams.

So a Texas girl’s family is making sure those dreams come true.

In August 2016 Vail Johnson passed away unexpectedly in her sleep from a heart condition called Myocarditis.

She was only 9-years-old.

Just days before she died she told her parents that she dreamed of being an author–so they took action.

Vail’s mom and step-dad, Susan and Chad Chance, compiled four of her stories she had written over the years.

“We had all of her books, we decided that we were going to try to find an author and try to help re-write her books so that they could be proper spelling, proper punctuation, you know she was so young when she wrote them,” said Susan.

They got in touch with Atlanta author Ed Payne who helped tell the stories inspired by Vail’s books she wrote at school.

But they made sure to include her original writing and illustrations.

It’s called “Vail’s Tales.”

“It’s a window into her soul. She had a sweet, sweet soul. She was an awesome kid,” said Chad.

Vail’s parents started the Friends of Vail Foundation in her honor to inspire learning within their community.

Proceeds from the book’s sales will go toward the foundation which has provided thousands in scholarships for local kids.

Vail’s parents say she loved animals, playing softball, and of course–writing.

For more information about “Vail’s Tales” and her story click here.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.