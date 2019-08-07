Texas police apologize after using rope in arrest

GALVESTON, Texas (CNN/KTAL) – The Galveston Police department is under attack after a method used to arrest a man went viral.

Donald Neely was arrested Saturday morning on a criminal trespass charge.

Police said a line was attached to the cuffs and the officers walked the 43-year-old to a staging area a few blocks away.

Police chief Vernon Hale issued a statement apologizing to Neely, calling the treatment an “unnecessary embarrassment.”

Neely’s attorney says the father of eight was diagnosed bipolar about a decade ago.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said, “It sounds a profound statement to our community of how they treat us when we need assistance, they offer humiliation.”

Hale says the officers had no malicious intent and that the guidelines for using the technique have been changed.

The two officers involved in the arrest will not face discipline.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.