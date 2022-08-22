SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The 2022 Auction Against AIDS will be held Saturday, August the 27th at Sam’s Town Casino from 6 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are available at pcauction.org. Local art, as well as other items, will be auctioned off. The theme this year is the 80’s.

Money raised at this event will help fund programs that the Philadelphia Center provides to the community. Including, education, testing, and treatment of many sexually transmitted infections.

To find out more about their work for the communities they serve navigate to their website by clicking HERE.