Trial begins for Texas man accused of killing family

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) -Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of a Texas man accused of killing his ex-wife’s sister and her family.

Stephen and Katie Stay, along with their four children, were killed execution-style July 2014.

From the opening arguments, it was clear the details of this case are heart-wrenching.

Only daughter 14-year-old Cassidy Stay survived.

The first piece of evidence was Cassidy’s 9-1-1 call.

She tells operators her whole family is shot and she needs help.

When asked who shot her family she tells them her uncle Ronnie.

As it was played, Ron Haskell sat still in his chair, his head down.

His defense team doesn’t deny Haskell is the killer.

But they contend he was insane, listening to voices who told him to do it so he could reunite with his ex-wife Melanie and their children.

And it’s evident from interviews in the days after the shootings that he didn’t know what he was doing.

“It’s documented in the medical records beginning in August and September and October and November and December of 2013 — Ron is trying to get help,” said Defense Attorney Douglas Durham.

It is a tough defense.

They have to prove he was insane and didn’t understand the consequences of his actions.

Prosecutors will try to convince the jury that’s not so and that he killed the Stays for helping his ex-wife leave him.

Haskell faces six counts of capital murder.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.