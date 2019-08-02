Trump promises new tariffs

(NBC News) Tariffs are going up again on everything from iPhones to baby cribs imported from China.

Starting September 1st the Trump administration will impose a ten percent tariff on $300 billion worth of goods, on top of the 25 percent already in place.

The new tariffs will affect electronics, appliances, auto parts, clothes, bicycles, and baby products.

President Trump told supporters at an Ohio rally Thursday “You’re not paying for those tariffs, rather, China is paying for those tariffs,” but financial experts say the extra cost will be passed on to American shoppers.

Financial markets took a nosedive after the announcement, and China promised “countermeasures.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YETCRd

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.