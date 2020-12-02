Trump to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Notre Dame/Razorbacks coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The coach who led the Arkansas Razorbacks to six bowl games in his seven years as head coach there and led Notre Dame to the 1988 National Championship will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

The nation’s highest civilian honor will be bestowed upon retired football coach Lou Holtz by President Donald Trump.

The coach’s impact on college football is no secret – having a long successful career of coaching various programs for 35 years.

His most lasting accomplishment was his time as Notre Dame’s head coach – leading the Fighting Irish to a 1988 National Championship with a perfect 12-0 record that year.

But the Ark-La-Tex also can claim Holtz as a winning coach – prior to spending a year at Michigan State and moving on to South Bend, Holtz spent seven years as head coach at the University of Arkansas during which the Razorbacks compiled a 60-21-2 record and reached six bowl games.

Trump announced the honor for Holtz back in September and drew attention to his impact after he stepped off the gridiron.

Holtz has written several books and gives back to his community through his two charities, the Holtz Charitable foundation and the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation.

The Medal Ceremony comes just two weeks after Holtz announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 19th.