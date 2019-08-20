USDA: Don’t wash your chicken

(NBC News) – How do you prepare chicken?

If your answer includes a quick rinse in your sink, listen up: the USDA says you need to stop immediately.

A new study showed dangerous levels of contamination between bacteria from raw poultry and other foods being prepared.

Using test kitchens, the USDA observed test subjects cooking chicken thighs.. then preparing a salad.

When subjects washed the chicken–26 percent transferred bacteria to the ready-to-eat lettuce.

Most didn’t attempt to clean the sink in between, but even when they did–14 percent still were contaminated.

Black lights show how far bacteria traveled.

“How many times are you peeling a vegetable and drop it into the sink and you just pick it up and go on. And at that point, you’ve cross-contaminated your vegetables,” said Dr. Minday Brashears, Under Secretary for Food Safety.

Millions of Americans are sickened by foodborne illness every year resulting in average 128-thousand hospitalization, and 3-thousand deaths.

Young children and the elderly are especially at risk.

But even the researchers running the study have fallen ill.

The USDA says prepare food that won’t be cooked- like salads- before handling raw meat.

Thoroughly clean and sanitize surfaces that have potentially been contaminated–and if it’s raw, never rinse.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.