Vehicle backfire sends people running in Times Square

(CNN) – People in New York’s time square briefly feared they were in the middle of a mass shooting incident.

Tuesday night confusion erupted near Seventh Avenue and 46-th street, according to WLNY.

The NYPD quickly tried to bring calm to the scene–tweeting that “motorcycles backfiring while passing through sound like gun shots.”

Police say they received numerous 9-1-1 calls during the chaos.

This comes days after nearly three-dozen people were killed in two separate shootings.

Some pedestrians got injured in a stampede but none are life-threatening.

