VIDEO: Baby flung from car seat as man attacked mom

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) – Disturbing surveillance video shows a baby being thrown from a car seat and landing on concrete during a fight at a gas station in Milwaukee.

The video shows a man and a woman holding her 10-month-old baby in a car seat as they walked into a BP gas station early Friday morning.

They went into the bathroom to change the baby’s diaper.

Coming out the man identified as Ronald Ziedman Junior, with his arms around the woman as she falls to the ground.

The mom holds onto the carrier then watches from the outside angle, but as Ziedman grabs the car seat the baby flies out onto the concrete.

Ziedman picks her up and puts her back in the car, then goes back inside and continues to attack the woman ripping off her clothes.

She told police she lost consciousness as a result of the punching.

Prosecutors say the suspect had been drinking and drove off with the baby from the gas station to Potawatomi Casino, where a security guard saw the man with the baby and called police.

When police arrived they say he failed a field sobriety test.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she had only known Ziedman for a couple of days and was staying at his mother’s house with her daughter.

Ziedman faces several felonies, including child abduction and substantial battery.

If he’s convicted on the new charges, he could spend more than a half century in jail.

As for the baby, she had bruises to her ribs and arm but is doing okay.

The mother also suffered swelling and bruises on her face.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.