VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf

(WCMH) — An ice cream company is reassuring customers after a social media video went viral showing a customer licking a container of the ice cream, then putting it back into a grocery store freezer.

In the video, a woman is shown opening a container of Blue Bell Ice Cream, licking the product inside, replacing the top and putting it back into the freezer.

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell said that due to the manufacturing process, customers should be able to notice if a container of its ice cream has been tampered with.

The full statement from Blue Bell reads:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.



Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.



During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.



We will continue to monitor this situation. STATEMENT FROM BLUE BELL ICE CREAM

There is no word on where the video was filmed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.