Woman dies from Legionnaires’ after hotel stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Atlanta has claimed its first victim.

A 49-year-old Georgia woman has died after recently attending a conference at the Atlanta Sheraton hotel.

Cameo Garrett was a member of several organizations in Atlanta.

One of those organizations led her to Sheraton.

In late June she attended the Top Women of Distinctions conference at the hotel.

Her father later reported several days after that conference on July 4th Garrett complained of stomach pains.

July 9th her father drove from Augusta to Garrett’s home in DeKalb county to check on her.

He found her dead in the home.

Today the DeKalb county medical examiners office released Garrett’s autopsy report.

In the report Garretts cause of death is listed as coronary artery atherosclerosis aggravated by legionella pneumonia.

Garrett is one of a number of people believed to have contracted the disease at the hotel.

CBS46 reached out to the Sheraton Atlanta.

They sent a statement that reads in part:

“Sheraton Atlanta continues to work closely with public health officials and environmental experts to determine if the hotel is the source of the legionella outbreak. testing of the property happened last week, and the hotel has voluntarily moved ahead with precautionary remedial activities while awaiting results.”

The hotel will remain closed until at least Sunday.

Garrett was one of 12 confirmed cases of the disease.

The state health department says the number of probable legionnaires’ cases in Georgia is 61.

