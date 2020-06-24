Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson, state officials update on Arkansas’s response to COVID-19
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

WATCH: 3-year-old sings to newborn brother she can’t see due to COVID-19

Video

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — This might be the sweetest thing you’ll hear all day.

The little voice on the phone you hear in the video is that of 3-year-old Elizabeth. She couldn’t be in the hospital for the birth of her brother Nathaniel because of COVID-19 restrictions, but she still wanted to sing him a song.

That’s “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star” Elizabeth is singing on the other end of the line, all while Dad holds the phone in front of her little brother to hear.

Ashley Rae McCormick sent us the video. She gave birth to Nathaniel on Monday in Temple. Everyone is doing is fine, Ashley said, but they are definitely missing Elizabeth and can’t wait to be reunited as one family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss