WATCH: 3-year-old sings to newborn brother she can’t see due to COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — This might be the sweetest thing you’ll hear all day.

The little voice on the phone you hear in the video is that of 3-year-old Elizabeth. She couldn’t be in the hospital for the birth of her brother Nathaniel because of COVID-19 restrictions, but she still wanted to sing him a song.

That’s “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star” Elizabeth is singing on the other end of the line, all while Dad holds the phone in front of her little brother to hear.

Ashley Rae McCormick sent us the video. She gave birth to Nathaniel on Monday in Temple. Everyone is doing is fine, Ashley said, but they are definitely missing Elizabeth and can’t wait to be reunited as one family.