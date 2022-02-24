SPONSORED CONTENT — World of Wheels Custom Car Show is coming to the Shreveport Convention Center March 4th -6th . David Gunn is in the studio with Biskie to talk about the show and the fun activities that will be taking place at the World of Wheels event.

World of Wheels Custom Car Show is one of the largest indoor car shows in the area, and has tons of beautiful cars to catch your eye including sets themed around popular TV series Yellowstone and The Flintstones.

The event will have fun for the entire family. Kids can enjoy bounce houses and face paintings, along with special guest SpongeBob Square Pants, and a Minion.

The event will take place on March 4th-6th at the Shreveport convention Center located at 400 Caddo St. in Shreveport Louisiana.

For more information, or to purchase tickets please visit World of Wheels Custom Car Show online. or you can follow World of Wheels on Facebook.