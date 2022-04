It’s been an two entire trip around the sun since the last epic battle of the Tacos, AKA Taco Wars! We are super stoked to see the return of this event. Tacos, sunshine, and drinks. What could be better? Event organizer Chris Lyon is in the studio with Biskie to tell us all about it.

The event will take place April 30th at 705 Elvis Presley Ave. from 12pm to 8pm. The event is free however, you’re gonna want some tickets. Tickets are $1 each and will be available for purchase at the event.