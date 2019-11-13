Skip to content
Watch public impeachment hearings & get breakdown of process
VOTE: Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year
Enter the FOX 33 The Masked Singer Giveaway for a chance to see Fantasia live, Nov. 17
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Don't Miss
County agrees to pay $10M to settle Oklahoma jail death suit
Treasure hunters salvaged liquor from a 102-year-old WWI shipwreck, but haven’t tasted a drop
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
Dramatic video shows plane slide off runway at airport due to icy conditions
Baby boom: Sheriff’s office welcomes 17 babies
Instagram to hide ‘likes’ starting this week
Man battles rare sleep disorder that causes him to act out dreams
Trending Stories
Shreveport mayor responds to rumors of withholding city’s help for Trump rally
Weather
Differing guidelines sent to fire, police employees on whether they can attend Trump rally
Preps underway for Trump rally in Bossier City as first attendees arrive
Traffic, venue information for attendees released ahead of Trump Bossier City rally