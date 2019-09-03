VOTE: NBC 6 Spirit Stick Poll

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
From Brexhaustion to backstop, AP translates Brexit-speak
Top Stories
Class action lawsuit against Shreveport to include all water and sewer customers
Ben & Jerry’s debut flavor backing criminal justice reform
New subdivision to make it’s way to Bossier Parish
Kids Weathercast: Tyler Moore
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Kids Weathercast: Tyler Moore
Top Stories
Burns bans in place in East Texas
Triple-digit heat now looks likely later in the week, Tropical Storm Fernand forms in the western Gulf
‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Hurricane Dorian
Hot and dry conditions continue Tuesday, triple-digit heat possible later this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Brooklyn Nets player charged with assaulting girlfriend
Rams agree with QB Jared Goff on 4-year contract extension
Medvedev into 1st Slam SF at US Open; could get Federer next
ULM player suspended for allegedly spitting on a Grambling State player
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Early voting underway in SWAR
Top Stories
11th North LA Gay & Lesbian Film Festival kicks off this week
Shreveport Little Theater’s 98th season opens this weekend
Angel Fund Foundation helps Texarkana cancer patients finance treatments
A local church gives back to students in need
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Arkansas loses senior DE for season
Top Stories
Arkansas’s McClellion to honor late cousin this season
Top Stories
Bo knows: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks
No. 3 Georgia routs Vanderbilt 30-6 in rare SEC road opener
Tagovailoa leads No. 2 Alabama to 42-3 rout of Duke
Burrow throws for 5 TDs, No. 6 LSU beats Ga. Southern 55-3
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Country musician Bentley fined for illegal Colorado fishing
Top Stories
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges is postponed
Top Stories
Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists
Justin Bieber opens up about his steep fall from grace
For Julie Andrews, sudden success was ‘like an assault’
Greece drafting bid for Parthenon sculpture loan from UK
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
VOTE: NBC 6 Spirit Stick Poll
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Beverly Hills 901210: Did you watch the original show?
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Class action lawsuit against Shreveport to include all water and sewer customers
Weather
Senator Bill Cassidy announces new legislation
Radar
Judge: Shreveport must return money illegally-collected on water bills
Don't Miss
5-year-old Texas girl found dead in closet
Suspected purse thief on the run
6-year-old trades Disney birthday trip money for food for Dorian evacuees
Armed group demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library
Hunters nab giant minutes after MS alligator season opens
Catholic school removes ‘Harry Potter’ series because books ‘risk conjuring evil spirits’
Nativo