1 pm NHC forecast advisory: Tropical Storm Barry moving west.

1 pm Thursday Update: Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly move west over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Most of the thunderstorms from Barry are separated from the center of its circulation. Surface pressures continue to slowly fall indicating that Barry should begin to strengthen. Most tropical models show the storm moving towards the north and staying to the east of our area. The Weather Predictions center indicates that the biggest threat for flash flooding will mainly be over south and southeastern Louisiana. They indicate that there is a ‘marginal’ risk for flash flooding for the eastern edge of our area meaning we could have a few isolated flooding issues develop. As of right now, we expect one to three inches of rain over the western half of the ArkLaTex and three to five inches over the east. Most of the rain will likely fall from Saturday night through Sunday. While models are starting to come together on the projected path of Barry, there is still a chance that the forecast could shift back to the west. Check back for continuous updates.

7 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center intermediate update on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 shows winds are up to 35 mph. The next major advisory will be at 10 a.m. central, so we may have Tropical Depression Barry at that time, or later this afternoon. This will also be our next look at the updated NHC forecast track. Check back with this article for an update at that time.

7 a.m. NHC intermediate update (next update at 10 a.m. Thursday)

4 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center official forecast track continues to push Potential Tropical Cycle Two (Barry) to the east. Please note the ArkLaTex remains in the area of uncertainty if there is a westward shift with later advisories.

4 a.m. NHC forecast track

We are not out of the woods yet, as a few forecast models including our in-house model show a westward trend. We will keep this article updated throughout the day.

Potential storm movement.. each line represents a forecast model.

The Weather Prediction Center is still showing 2 to 4 inch rainfall accumulations across Louisiana and Arkansas this weekend through early next week as a result of this system. This could change with a westward shift in the official track.

Potential rainfall accumulations from Barry.

