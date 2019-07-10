Breaking News
SPD officers face criminal charges after May melee
Tracking the Tropics banner

1 pm NHC forecast advisory: Tropical Storm Barry moving west.

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

1 pm Thursday Update: Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly move west over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Most of the thunderstorms from Barry are separated from the center of its circulation. Surface pressures continue to slowly fall indicating that Barry should begin to strengthen. Most tropical models show the storm moving towards the north and staying to the east of our area. The Weather Predictions center indicates that the biggest threat for flash flooding will mainly be over south and southeastern Louisiana. They indicate that there is a ‘marginal’ risk for flash flooding for the eastern edge of our area meaning we could have a few isolated flooding issues develop. As of right now, we expect one to three inches of rain over the western half of the ArkLaTex and three to five inches over the east. Most of the rain will likely fall from Saturday night through Sunday. While models are starting to come together on the projected path of Barry, there is still a chance that the forecast could shift back to the west. Check back for continuous updates.

7 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center intermediate update on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 shows winds are up to 35 mph. The next major advisory will be at 10 a.m. central, so we may have Tropical Depression Barry at that time, or later this afternoon. This will also be our next look at the updated NHC forecast track. Check back with this article for an update at that time.

7 a.m. NHC intermediate update (next update at 10 a.m. Thursday)

4 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center official forecast track continues to push Potential Tropical Cycle Two (Barry) to the east. Please note the ArkLaTex remains in the area of uncertainty if there is a westward shift with later advisories.

4 a.m. NHC forecast track

We are not out of the woods yet, as a few forecast models including our in-house model show a westward trend. We will keep this article updated throughout the day.

Potential storm movement.. each line represents a forecast model.

The Weather Prediction Center is still showing 2 to 4 inch rainfall accumulations across Louisiana and Arkansas this weekend through early next week as a result of this system. This could change with a westward shift in the official track.

Potential rainfall accumulations from Barry.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Friday

92° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 76°

Saturday

87° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 74°

Sunday

85° / 73°
Rain
Rain 60% 85° 73°

Monday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 89° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 77°

Wednesday

94° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
1%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
2%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
3%
77°

75°

5 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
4%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss