1 pm T.S. Barry Advisory: Barry weakens more; now near Shreveport

Tropical storm Barry continues to make slow progress towards the NNW. The National Hurricane Center’s 1 pm advisory indicates that the center of Barry is now just 15 miles southeast of Shreveport. It is still classified as a Tropical Storm but the only tropical storm force winds of 40 mph are now being observed over the coast of south Louisiana well southeast of the ArkLaTex. Barry is moving NNW at 9 mph and will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression this afternoon.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Radar shows some areas of mainly light rain on the east side of Barry’s circulation. That rain will likely remain rather light through the day today as Barry moves out of Louisiana and into SW AR.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the remnants of Barry continue to move north tomorrow and Tuesday, we will begin to see the chance for a few thunderstorms on the bottom side of its circulation. These bands shouldn’t cause any issues for our area but could come with brief periods of heavy rain.

