1 pm T.S. Barry Advisory: No change in strength, latest ArkLaTex rain projections

1 pm Tropical Storm Barry Advisory: Barry continues the slowly approach the southern coast of Louisiana. It is still forecast to become a category one hurricane before making landfall very late tonight or early tomorrow morning. NHC is still forecasting a track through north-central Louisiana during the weekend.

If this path verifies, we can expect the heaviest rain to fall over the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex were two to four inches will be possible. An isolated five inch total cannot be ruled out. As of right now, it appears that both Shreveport and Texarkana will receive less than an inch of rain.

The severe weather risk with Barry’s arrival looks to be low as SPC indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ risk for Sunday. Wind will likely be the main concern with a strong cell or two embedded with the bands of Barry. Any tornado threat will probably stay to the east of our area. We cannot expect windy conditions to set up as Barry approaches. We’ll see a sustained wind of 15 to 25 mph Saturday and winds of 15-20 mph Sunday.

We still could see some adjustments to Barry’s forecast in the next few days so check back often for updates.

