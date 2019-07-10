10 am NHC forecast advisory: Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

10 a.m. Thursday Update: As of 10 AM, Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Barry has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at five miles an hour. Some good news for the ArkLaTex is the cone of uncertainity has shifted more to the east. However, we will need to continue to monitor any changes. Be sure to check back for any additional updates.

7 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center intermediate update on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 shows winds are up to 35 mph. The next major advisory will be at 10 a.m. central, so we may have Tropical Depression Barry at that time, or later this afternoon. This will also be our next look at the updated NHC forecast track. Check back with this article for an update at that time.

7 a.m. NHC intermediate update (next update at 10 a.m. Thursday)

4 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center official forecast track continues to push Potential Tropical Cycle Two (Barry) to the east. Please note the ArkLaTex remains in the area of uncertainty if there is a westward shift with later advisories.

4 a.m. NHC forecast track

We are not out of the woods yet, as a few forecast models including our in-house model show a westward trend. We will keep this article updated throughout the day.

Potential storm movement.. each line represents a forecast model.

The Weather Prediction Center is still showing 2 to 4 inch rainfall accumulations across Louisiana and Arkansas this weekend through early next week as a result of this system. This could change with a westward shift in the official track.

Potential rainfall accumulations from Barry.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.