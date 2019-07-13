10 am Saturday Barry Advisory: Barry becomes a hurricane as it moves onto Louisiana coast

Barry is making landfall on the south coast of Louisiana near Intercoastal City. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Barry to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is now moving towards the NW at 6 mph

Forecast models continue to show a slight adjustment towards the west and the latest NHC forecast now shows Barry moving through the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday. Even though the center of the storm will graze our area, it still appears that the heaviest rain will fall well to our south and east. Rainfall estimates have increased a little for the ArkLaTex. We can now expect four-day rainfall totals of two to five inches over the eastern edge of the area from Natchitoches to Claiborne parishes. Shreveport and Texarkana can expect anywhere from one to two inches. It’s quite possible that we will have to wait until Sunday night and Monday to see our heaviest rain. Dry air in the north and west side of Barry’s circulation will limit our rainfall as it approaches. Once the storm moves to our north, we’ll get on the wet side of the storm and should see some scattered heavier bands Sunday night through Monday.

Our severe weather risk is still looking low the Storm Prediction Center still indicates a marginal risk for the eastern half of the area for Sunday. Expect a few scattered bands of rain to move through the area today. A more solid shield of rain will begin to move in very late tonight into Sunday morning. The chance for rain associated with Barry could linger into Tuesday.

Check back here for further updates on Barry’s progress throughout the weekend. Watch live coverage from south Louisiana here!

