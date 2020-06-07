10 am Sunday Cristobal Update: no change in strength since yesterday.. significant impact on the ArkLaTex is not expected

Cristobal 10am video update:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Cristobal is about 90 miles south of New Orleans. It is moving towards the north at 12 mpg. Maximum Sustained winds are holding at 50 mph and little change in strength is expected before the storms makes landfall early Sunday afternoon.

It still appears that Cristobal will move far enough to the east of our area that its impacts shouldn’t be too severe. Futurecast shows the storms crossing I-20 near Monroe early Monday morning. It should then track to near Conway, AR by early evening. This course means that rainfall will be limited for our area. The western two-thirds of the area will probably receive less than an inch of rain. Parts of NC LA and SC AR east of Shreveport and Texarkana could receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain.

Monday will be rather windy day with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. Futurecast indicates that we should expect some gusts of more than 30 mph especially during the warmth of the afternoon.

