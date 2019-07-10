10 pm NHC forecast again shifts a little east. The ArkLaTex is still not out of the woods.

10 pm Update: We continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone two which is forecast to eventually become Hurricane Barry by the weekend. The latest forecast issued by the National Hurricane Center has shifted a little to the east but keeps the projected path of soon-to-be Barry near the eastern edge of our area. With the latest NHC track, I’d expect three to five inches of rain over the eastern half of the ArkLaTex and one to three inches over the west. The wind could also be an issue over the eastern edge of the area.

As illustrated by a look at the tropical model spaghetti plot, there is still a decent amount of uncertainty in what could eventually happen. Some models including Futurecast still send the storm into Texas. That would not be good for our area. Stay tuned for further updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.