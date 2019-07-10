Tracking the Tropics banner

10 pm NHC forecast again shifts a little east. The ArkLaTex is still not out of the woods.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

10 pm Update: We continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone two which is forecast to eventually become Hurricane Barry by the weekend. The latest forecast issued by the National Hurricane Center has shifted a little to the east but keeps the projected path of soon-to-be Barry near the eastern edge of our area. With the latest NHC track, I’d expect three to five inches of rain over the eastern half of the ArkLaTex and one to three inches over the west. The wind could also be an issue over the eastern edge of the area.

As illustrated by a look at the tropical model spaghetti plot, there is still a decent amount of uncertainty in what could eventually happen. Some models including Futurecast still send the storm into Texas. That would not be good for our area. Stay tuned for further updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Friday

91° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 76°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Sunday

80° / 73°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 70% 80° 73°

Monday

84° / 74°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 70% 84° 74°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
8%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
9%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
4%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
8%
83°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss