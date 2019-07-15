Tracking the Tropics banner

10 pm Sunday Barry update: Barry continues to weaken, now in SW Arkansas

Barry will soon move out of the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on the storm. The 10 pm advisory issued by the Weather Prediction Center shows that Tropical Depression Barry is now located 70 miles north of Shreveport in SW AR. The disturbance is moving towards the N at 12 mph. It will move through Arkansas tonight and tomorrow. We are still not seeing any significant rain over our area. That will likely continue through the night.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast does show a better shot for a few bands of rain in the next few days. The chances will be highest over the southern half of the area Monday. That chance will shift to the north Monday night and Tuesday. It is still possible that we could some bands set up that could drop some decent rain.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

After that, expect upper-level high pressure to build back over the southern half of the country. This ridge will shut off any rain and increase the heat and humidity. Look for above normal temperatures to return with highs returning to the mid-90s and lows returning to the mid-70s. Heat index values later in the week will also likely climb well above 100.

