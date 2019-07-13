Tracking the Tropics banner

10 pm T.S Barry Advisory: Barry maintains strength and continues to slow down

10 pm T.S. Barry advisory: Barry continues to slowly move towards the southern coast of Louisiana. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Barry is now moving towards the WNW at 3 mph. Barry has maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. While most of the rain with Barry is over the Gulf, we are starting to see rain increase over parts of SE Louisiana.

The latest forecast from NHC shows very little change from previous outlooks and that Barry will slowly move through Louisiana. It may be Sunday afternoon before the storm moves into Arkansas. The heaviest rain from Barry will likely occur over the eastern half of Louisiana and Mississippi. Those areas could see ten to twenty inches of rain. Here in the ArkLaTex to the west of Barry’s path, we should see an inch or less in both Shreveport and Texarkana. Amounts will be lighter to the west and could be in the two to three inch range over the eastern edge of the area.

It will be windy in our area this weekend. Look for a sustained northeasterly wind of 15 to 25 mph Saturday. It will stay rather windy Sunday with a north wind of 10 to 20 mph. We could have some gusts in excess of 30 mph over the eastern edge of the area Sunday afternoon closer to Barry’s path.

Severe thunderstorms shouldn’t be much of a concern as any tornado risk Saturday will be over SE Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ risk for an isolated wind issue in our area. Any Sunday tornadoes should be to our east.

Obviously, any change in Barry’s forecast further west will change its impact on the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back often this weekend for continuous updates.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Saturday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 73°

Sunday

77° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 77° 71°

Monday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 76°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

