10 pm T.S Barry Advisory: Barry maintains strength and continues to slow down

10 pm T.S. Barry advisory: Barry continues to slowly move towards the southern coast of Louisiana. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Barry is now moving towards the WNW at 3 mph. Barry has maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. While most of the rain with Barry is over the Gulf, we are starting to see rain increase over parts of SE Louisiana.

The latest forecast from NHC shows very little change from previous outlooks and that Barry will slowly move through Louisiana. It may be Sunday afternoon before the storm moves into Arkansas. The heaviest rain from Barry will likely occur over the eastern half of Louisiana and Mississippi. Those areas could see ten to twenty inches of rain. Here in the ArkLaTex to the west of Barry’s path, we should see an inch or less in both Shreveport and Texarkana. Amounts will be lighter to the west and could be in the two to three inch range over the eastern edge of the area.

It will be windy in our area this weekend. Look for a sustained northeasterly wind of 15 to 25 mph Saturday. It will stay rather windy Sunday with a north wind of 10 to 20 mph. We could have some gusts in excess of 30 mph over the eastern edge of the area Sunday afternoon closer to Barry’s path.

Severe thunderstorms shouldn’t be much of a concern as any tornado risk Saturday will be over SE Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ risk for an isolated wind issue in our area. Any Sunday tornadoes should be to our east.

Obviously, any change in Barry’s forecast further west will change its impact on the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back often this weekend for continuous updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.