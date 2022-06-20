SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope everyone had a great weekend! Monday will bring hot but tolerable weather as we’ll enjoy low humidity today, but the heat and humidity will build this week, likely bringing several days of 100-degree heat to the region. It’s not a guarantee, but there is some hope that the heat will ease sometime next week.

Hot with low humidity today: If you can get outside before 9 a.m. today it will be the most comfortable slice of weather we will feel this week. Humidity has dropped off allowing early morning temperatures to fall into the 60s across much of the ArkLaTex. The dry air will bring a large temperature swing today as the comfortable morning will be replaced by a hot afternoon with highs ranging from the low 90s north of I-30, to the mid and upper 90s throughout the remainder of the ArkLaTex. The low humidity will keep ‘heat index’ or ‘feels like’ temperatures below 100 degrees in most areas. Last week and over the weekend our heat index was regularly exceeding 105 degrees.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain will also be drying up today. We’ve had a few days of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms due to a lingering frontal boundary, but with high-pressure building directly over us mostly sunny skies are expected today.

Futurecast updated every hour

Heat and humidity rise throughout the week: Our humidity will make a slow return tomorrow with highs remaining in the 90s in most areas. As our ground soil continues to dry out this week we will add a degree to the highs each day, so we may reach or exceed 100 degrees Wednesday through the weekend. There is little hope for any rainfall between now and Saturday to cool us off.

Relief on the way late in the weekend into next week? The ridge of high pressure bringing the hot weather is showing some signs of breaking down this weekend and allowing a cold front to approach the region late in the weekend or early next week. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up too high, but it looks like we could break the heat early next week. The typical high for late June is 92-93 degrees, so any relief will be marginal in the grand scheme of things, but this front could bring lower humidity and scattered rain chances to help make the weather more tolerable next week.