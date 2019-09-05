100 degree heat possible Thursday through this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hot hot hot! We saw 100-degree highs in some areas Wednesday, and that will continue today through the weekend in many areas.

It should be a pleasant and sunny morning before 10 a.m. as temperatures will start out in the 60s and low 70s. A strong ridge of high pressure is moving directly overhead today and that will bring another round of 100-degree highs for many of us. Humidity remains low enough that we don’t have a heat advisory today, but heat index values will approach and may exceed 105 degrees so use caution outside during the afternoon and early evening heat. (The record high for the date in Shreveport is 102 degrees and 107 in Texarkana.)

The high is bringing a lot of sinking and dry air to the region, so no rain is expected, but we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies at times during the afternoon and evening hours.

Look for highs to continue running at or above 100 degrees through the weekend as the high keeps a firm grip over us. A returning south wind will bring a bump in humidity this weekend, so heat advisories may make a return as heat index temperatures will exceed 105 degrees in many areas.

The high will break down some early next week dropping us back into the 90s, but it looks like mid to upper 90s heat will stick around next week as well. Given the dry pattern we may see additional burn bans in the upcoming days.

Current burn restrictions

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.