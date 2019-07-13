1  of  2
10am Sunday Barry Advisory: Barry maintains Tropical Storm status as it moves into ArkLaTex

10 a.m. Sunday Update: Barry has managed to maintain its Tropical Storm status as of the latest update with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

It is centered just southeast of Shrevpeort near DeSoto parish, and will move north into Arkansas later this afternoon/evening at which point it will have been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

10 a.m. NHC Tropical Storm Barry advisory

The NHC forecast track takes it due north with a turn to the northeast at some point tomorrow as it continues to weaken.

10 a.m. T.S. Barry NHC track update

The rain associated with Barry continues to be heaviest across southeast Louisiana and Mississippi with the ArkLaTex remaining on the dry side (west side) of the track. A light mist and scattered rain showers will continue to fall in many areas through the day. The clouds/rain will hold high temperatures in the 70s in most areas.

Current 1-hour radar loop

We may see an uptick in rainfall across southern Arkansas early this afternoon if the rain can get pulled in before the center of circulation passes. As the tropical bands of rain get pulled in behind Barry, we may actually see higher rain chances Monday into early Tuesday. Don’t let your guard down yet. See the latest loop of futrecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Forecast models continue to show the heaviest rain remaining east of the ArkLaTex. It is possible some ArkLaTex locations in Arkansas and Louisiana may see some 1 to 2 inch accumulations through Tuesday with isolated higher amounts.

GFS forecast rainfall accumulations through Tuesday.

Wind as of 10 a.m. was in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range, with the highest speeds out of the northeast in Arkansas. We may see a few wind gusts along the main track of Barry in the 35 mile per hour range this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

The next intermediate advisory is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the next full advisory at 4 p.m. Check back here for further updates on Barry’s progress.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 69°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 76°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 76°

Friday

94° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Saturday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

11 PM
Few Showers
33%
71°

71°

12 AM
Showers
36%
71°

71°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

70°

5 AM
Showers
35%
70°

70°

6 AM
Showers
41%
70°

71°

7 AM
Showers
37%
71°

72°

8 AM
Showers
36%
72°

73°

9 AM
Showers
35%
73°

75°

10 AM
Showers
35%
75°

77°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

