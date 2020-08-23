2 PM Update: Hurricane Marco will make landfall in SE Louisiana Monday; Laura arrives by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of the 1 PM Advisory, Marco is now a Category One hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. Marco will continue a northwest path towards Southeast Louisiana. On satellite, you can notice Marco feeling the effect of the upper high to the east forcing it to the west. The building region of high pressure will be important for Laura too. After landfall, Marco will weaken and move to the northwest. The higher impacts from Marco will likely be felt over the southern half of the ArkLaTex. We will see an increase in rain and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition, we have to follow Laura too. Laura is still a tropical storm moving through Haiti and it will move through Cuba. Monday evening, Laura will enter the Southern Gulf and it is expected to strengthen quickly. The warm Gulf waters and not too much wind shear will allow this storm to grow. According to the latest track, Laura could make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana and head northward Wednesday night into Thursday. With this scenario, the ArkLaTex will see heavy rain, winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding. Keep in mind nothing is set in stone. The overall forecast for both storms has not been great. The next update from the National Hurricane Center will come at 4 PM.

