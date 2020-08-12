Radar

2 pm Wednesday update: Rain ending over SW AR with thunderstorms moving into E TX & NW LA

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for rainfall to continue to end across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night after a record-breaking day. The hot, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern will settle back in through the weekend. A cold front could bring some rain and a slight break from the heat next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday was a very wet day across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. A complex of storms camped out over this area and dropped record-breaking rainfall totals. Texarkana has broken the rainfall record to today’s date and the entire month of August. The rain has pretty much ended in the Texarkana area with a daily total of near 7 1/2″, the all-time daily rainfall record of 10.48″ that was set on May 28, 1998, looks to be safe. We will likely see the rainfall come to an end from west to east Wednesday evening. The clouds will also begin to decrease.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

With the upper-level disturbance responsible for the heavy rain moving away from our area, upper-level high pressure will resume its grip and bring back the hot, humid, and mainly dry conditions through the weekend. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 90s in the coming days. Overnight lows will stay in the low to middle 70s.

The upper-level ridge will gradually settle further west and build north into western Canada. This will allow a trough of low pressure to form over the eastern half of the country. The result will be a cold front that will move through our area early next week. This front will increase the chance of rain. As of right now, rainfall totals should be rather light. The front will also bring in some drier air. It looks like dew points could once again dip into the low to middle 60s next week. This will allow for some cooler nights with lows in the 60s and low 70s. It also means that we will see below-normal temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

In the longer-range weather picture, it looks like the upper-ridge will continue to be centered over the western half of the country. This means that it’s quite possible that we could see near or slightly below normal temperatures for the rest of the month. It also means that we could experience below-normal rainfall. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

