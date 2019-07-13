Tracking the Tropics banner

4 am T.S. Barry Advisory: Barry still moving WNW, forecast track shifts into the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex

4am Saturday Tropical Storm Barry Advisory: Tropical Storm Barry continues to become better organized as it approaches the coast of south Louisiana. Landfall is expected sometime after sunrise this morning. Barry is still moving towards the WNW at 5 mph. It is expected to turn to the NW soon and then to the north later today. Maximum sustained winds have remained steady at 65 mph.

Forecast models continue to show a slight adjustment towards the west and the latest NHC forecast now shows Barry moving through the very eastern edge of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday. Even though the center of the storm will graze our area, it still appears that the heaviest rain will fall well south and east of our area. However, rainfall estimates have increased a little for our area. We can now expect four-day rainfall totals of two to five inches over the eastern edge of the area from Natchitoches to Claiborne parishes. Shreveport and Texarkana can expect anywhere from one to two inches.

Our severe weather risk is still looking low the Storm Prediction Center still indicates a marginal risk for the eastern half of the area for Sunday. Expect a few scattered bands of rain to move through the area today. A more solid shield of rain will begin to move in very late tonight into Sunday morning. The chance for rain associated with Barry could linger into Tuesday.

Check back here for further updates on Barry’s progress throughout the weekend.

