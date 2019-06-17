4 more Arkansas counties approved for disaster assistance

Weather

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Spring Flooding Arkansas_1560782000690

The Arkansas River floods the area near the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says four more counties in Arkansas have been approved for disaster assistance as a result of damage from storms and flooding that began May 21.

Heavy rains produced record flooding in the state, especially along the Arkansas River.

FEMA announced that Arkansas, Desha, Logan and Pope counties have been added to a list of eight counties previously approved for federal assistance.

The other counties are Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties.

Residents and business owners in the counties can check to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance from state, federal and voluntary organizations by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance .

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 80% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
86%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss