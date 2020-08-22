4 PM Advisory: TS Marco and Laura continues to strengthen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of the 4 PM Advisory, TS Marco and Laura continue to progress northwest in the Caribbean. Marco is continuing to strengthen as the center of circulation avoided land and it is still over the water. The forecast calls for Marco to strengthen into a hurricane tonight.

For TS Laura, it still has a long way to go before entering the Gulf of Mexico. Laura will continue to push towards Hispaniola and Cuba. With the land interaction, it remains to be seen what affects it will have on the storms. However, if Laura takes a more southern route avoiding more of the land masses it could keep more of the storm in tact. By Monday, Laura will enter the Gulf of Mexico.

So the latest forecast track calls for Marco now to make landfall near New Orleans. Earlier today, Marco’s track had the storm heading to South Texas. Now with Laura, it will still head for Louisiana making a landfall Wednesday. As it moves northward, the center of Laura will pass to the east. I will say again the models will change the forecasts will change too.

For the next seven days, temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Lows will remain warm into the 70s.

